Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Chipset Launched For Entry-Level Windows PCs, Chromebooks

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform as the company’s next-generation SoC for always-on, always-connected, entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebook laptops. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon platform is the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c that was unveiled in 2019, and there are many similarities between the two. Qualcomm claims that the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset is capable of delivering up to 10 percent better performance than competitive platforms and up to double the battery life of any entry-level laptop with over 19 hours of continous use on a single charge. The new platform is also designed to enhance camera and audio experiences on new laptops and Chromebooks. The new chipset will be commercially available starting this summer, Qualcomm said.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is designed as a competitor to the Intel Celeron N4020, Intel Pentium Silver N5030, and the MediaTek MT8183. The chipset is claimed to be up to 60 percent more performance efficient over the competition and is aimed to be a solution for laptops that target educators, students, first line workers, and everyday consumers. In terms of specifications, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 has an octa-core Kryo 468 CPU based on a 64-bit architecture with a clock speed of up to 2.55GHz and has an Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP. The CPU, while similar in architecture that its predecessor, it supports a higher clock speed on the new chipset. Both the original and new Snapdragon chipsets are based on an 8nm process.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset also comes with a 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 255 image signal processor that supports dual cameras of up to 16-megapixel or a single camera of 32-megapixels. For audio, the chip uses Qualcomm’s Aqstic technology, along with Qualcomm Voice Suite audio processing. The new chipset also supports video playback of up to 4K HDR10 and H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), and VP9 codec support. There is also Qualcomm aptX audio playback support. Qualcomm has provided support for up to QHD display at 60Hz refresh rate. It also includes dual-channel LPDDR4X RAM, eMMC 5.1 or UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of connectivity, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and SBAS.

