Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launched: This Chip Will Power Flagship Android Phones in 2022

Qualcomm has finally launched what will power the Android flagships of next year - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the Snapdragon Tech Summit that took place on November 30. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset comes as the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and is the chip to mark the change in how Qualcomm names its products. The company had announced prior to its event that it is changing the way it names its chips, making Snapdragon a stand-along entity in itself.

The Snapdraon 8 Gen 1 comes with major improvements over its predecessor, and claims to offer better performance, enhanced camera capabilities, AI technoloy, better security and 5G. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is the first chip from Qualcomm to come with the latest Armv9 architecture from Arm. The new chip comes with an eight-core Kyro CPU that features a single prime core based on the Cortex-X2 at 3.0Ghz, along with three performance cores based on Cortex-A710 at 2.5Ghz, and a quartet of efficiency cores based on the Cortex-A510 design at 1.8GHz.

The chip is built on a 4nm process, which is smaller than the Snapdragon 888’s 5nm process. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will offer a 20 percent improvement in performance and up to 30 percent more power efficiency over the predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will also offer a new GPU control panel for fine-tuning how games are running on your phone. The chipset also introduces the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem which promises a whole suite of 5G features and firsts. This is Qualcomm’s fourth-generation 5G modem and builds on the existing mmWave and sub-6Ghz compatibility, and adds support for up to 10Gbps speeds.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also supports Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio, and the company’s proprietary Snapdragon Sound technology that enables AptX lossless audio.

Qualcomm is also promising more high-end camera features including support for shooting videos in 8K with an HDR 10 Plus and shooting in 18-bit RAW. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 comes with other imaging improvements, like improved dark mode photos that use data from up to 30 images in a single shot.

There’s also a host of better AI processing features, including an improved autofocus, auto-exposure, and auto-face detection. There is a dedicated “bokeh engine" on the latest Qualcomm chip that can add portrait effects to 4K video and an ultrawide engine that can de-wrap and remove chromatic aberrations from photos.

For AI, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features Qualcomm’s latest Hexagon processor with a 7th Generation AI engine, that the company claims is four times faster than the predecessor and 1.7 times more efficient.

Apart from all this, Qualcomm announced quite a bit of new features and improvements that the new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will offer. The first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is also said to come before the end of this year. Currently, manufacturers like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Motorola are confirmed to be bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in their upcoming flagships.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.