Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G Mobile Chipset to Power Future Flagship Smartphones

Chipset maker Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 865+ SoC adding yet another product to its portfolio. Just like last year, the new 865+ builds over the regular 865 to deliver a 10-percent CPU and GPU boost. The new chipset is also the first to ship with a clock speed of 3GHz and can push the primary CPU core to up to 3.1 GHz.

The chipset is also claimed to offer improved gaming experiences with the Adreno 650 GPU that now offers 10-percent improvement in hitting the required framerates. The new chipset also brings optimum support for higher 144Hz refresh rate displays. The 865+ also includes a crucial hardware change by moving to FastConnect 6900 which means it now supports WiFi 6E. The new Wi-Fi standard supports 6GHz band and can offer speeds of up to 3.2Gbps and under 3ms latency. The move to the new hardware also brings in Bluetooth 5.2 with apt X adaptive that works for 96 kHz audio and there is also support for Dual Bluetooth Antenna. This should increase range as well as the reliability of connections.

Some of the features remain the same when compared to the original Snapdragon 865 including the external X55 modem, ISP and DSP as well as Quick Charge 4.0+. This means you still get 5G connectivity with support for sub-6Ghz and mmWave and the Spectra 480 image processor alongside the Hexagon 698 digital signal processor. Apart from the primary core having the ability to hit 3.1GHz, the remaining big cores are clocked at 2.42GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8Ghz.

Expect the new Snapdragon 865+ chipset to hit smartphones later this year starting with the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion gaming smartphones. Asus has already confirmed that its new gaming smartphone will launch in India on July 22.

