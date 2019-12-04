Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 Chips With Built-In 5G Officially Announced

The new Snapdragon 765 series showcases Qualcomm's first SoC with integrated 5G.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 Chips With Built-In 5G Officially Announced
The new Snapdragon 765 series showcases Qualcomm's first SoC with integrated 5G.

Qualcomm has unveiled new chipsets at its ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Hawaii. Come 2020, Android phones should start shipping with the latest Snapdragon chips namely- the Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G. Notably, the 765 series showcases Qualcomm's first systems-on-a-chip with integrated 5G. This means there is no separate, power-hungry modem that could essentially extend battery life, potentially make 5G handsets more affordable. According to Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon, "5G will open new and exciting opportunities to connect, compute, and communicate in ways we’ve yet to imagine and we are happy to be a key player driving the adoption of 5G around the world.”

Amon added that Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms will continue to show leadership in the industry and deliver on the promise of scaling 5G in 2020. The new chips should bring improvements in AI as well as offer the ability for 8K video capture. It is not clear as to when the phones with the latest Snapdragons will arrive in the market. Several vendors have, however, already started to design their upcoming devices with the latest Snapdragon chips. A report suggests that Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro and an unnamed Oppo flagship phone will come powered with Snapdragon 865 in the first quarter of 2020.

Motorola, on the other hand, is expected to come powered with both the high-performing Snapdragons 865 and 765 in their upcoming devices. Qualcomm also announced the latest version of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor: 3D Sonic Max that is expected to offer a recognition area that is 17 times larger than the previous generation. It will allow more security with simultaneous two-finger authentication, better speed and will be more user-friendly.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com