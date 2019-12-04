Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 Chips With Built-In 5G Officially Announced

Qualcomm has unveiled new chipsets at its ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Hawaii. Come 2020, Android phones should start shipping with the latest Snapdragon chips namely- the Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G. Notably, the 765 series showcases Qualcomm's first systems-on-a-chip with integrated 5G. This means there is no separate, power-hungry modem that could essentially extend battery life, potentially make 5G handsets more affordable. According to Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon, "5G will open new and exciting opportunities to connect, compute, and communicate in ways we’ve yet to imagine and we are happy to be a key player driving the adoption of 5G around the world.”

Amon added that Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms will continue to show leadership in the industry and deliver on the promise of scaling 5G in 2020. The new chips should bring improvements in AI as well as offer the ability for 8K video capture. It is not clear as to when the phones with the latest Snapdragons will arrive in the market. Several vendors have, however, already started to design their upcoming devices with the latest Snapdragon chips. A report suggests that Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro and an unnamed Oppo flagship phone will come powered with Snapdragon 865 in the first quarter of 2020.

Motorola, on the other hand, is expected to come powered with both the high-performing Snapdragons 865 and 765 in their upcoming devices. Qualcomm also announced the latest version of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor: 3D Sonic Max that is expected to offer a recognition area that is 17 times larger than the previous generation. It will allow more security with simultaneous two-finger authentication, better speed and will be more user-friendly.

