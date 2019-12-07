Take the pledge to vote

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 765G Will Feature Updateable GPU Drivers

The driver updates can help the company to potentially bring performance improvements and optimizations for newer games regularly instead of waiting for OS updates.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 765G Will Feature Updateable GPU Drivers
The driver updates can help the company to potentially bring performance improvements and optimizations for newer games regularly instead of waiting for OS updates.

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 865 and 765G chipsets at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019. The chipmaker said that both the chips offer an improved experience for gamers and bring support for 5G connectivity. The company on its website also states that the Elite Gaming features will bring desktop-level gaming to mobile with ultra-realistic graphics from a revved-up GPU and desktop forward renderer.

Qualcomm also announced that the Snapdragon 865 and the 765G will have the first-ever updateable graphics processing unit (GPU) drivers. The company has also confirmed that it will be releasing driver updates for the GPU via the Google Play Store which will available for download and install just like any other regular app. This essentially means that just like Nvidia and AMD GPUs on desktops, upcoming smartphones with Qualcomm's new chips will constantly get driver updates for the onboard GPU. The driver updates can help the company to potentially bring performance improvements and optimizations for newer games regularly instead of waiting for OS updates.

Having said that, it will be up to the device manufacturer to thoroughly test and roll out driver updates for their individual devices. So, while Qualcomm might release the drivers, it will be up to the Android OEMs to release them, so don't expect every single device to get GPU driver updates. As mentioned before, the GPU driver updates will only be available on the newer Snapdragon 865 and 765G, and not on any of the existing Snapdragon chips.

