Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Goes Official: Supports 5G, 200-Megapixel Camera, 90fps Gaming

Qualcomm, earlier this week, announced two of its latest flagship chips- the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765. The chipsets will be available on most Android phones that will be launched in 2020. Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 is a successor to the Snapdragon 855 that was used in most flagship Android devices that hit the markets this year. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 will come with a slew of improvements, specifically in performance, gaming, AI processing, photography among others.

CPU

The key focus of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is 5G. The chipset is expected to offer 25 percent faster raw CPU performance as compared to the present Snapdragon 855. The Snapdragon 865 features the same CPU core configuration (and even the same clock speeds and pL2 cache) as the Snapdragon 855, but the lone prime core and 3 performance cores are now derived from the ARM Cortex-A77 design rather than the Cortex-A76. The new CPU cores will be known as the Kryo 585.

Gaming

Qualcomm is adding support for five new features for Snapdragon Elite Gaming which includes Desktop Forward Rendering, Game Color Plus, updatable GPU drivers, Snapdragon Game Performance Engine, and Adreno HDR Fast Blend. Qualcomm also confirmed that we can expect 90fps and 10-bit HDR support on PUBG Mobile.

Camera

The Snapdragon 865 promises support for improved cameras. It will have the latest ISP (image signal processor), the Spectra 480 that can process 2 gigapixels per second speeds. The upcoming Android devices that will come fitted with a Snapdragon 865 possibly be able to capture 4K HDR video and 64-megapixel burst images at the same time. ISP can also capture images up to 200-megapixel, 8K video recording and Dolby Vision HDR.

Display

The new flagship chipset from Qualcomm is capable of pushing QHD+ resolution at a whopping 144Hz. This will also help enhance the gaming experience in the devices that will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset next year.

Artificial Intelligence or AI

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 also assures improved AI performance as compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 855. Qualcomm stated that the 5th generation AI Engine on the 865 packs 2x the performance of its predecessor. The upcoming Snapdragon 865 will also have a new component called 'Sensing Hub', which will ensure highly accurate voice detection and always-on contextual awareness for smarter virtual assistants—all while using extremely low power.

Modem

Qualcomm's X55 will be part of the Snapdragon 865 package which means you will get 5G cellular connectivity. The company claims that it can achieve peak download speeds of up to 7.5Gbps.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The Snapdragon 865 is Wi-Fi 6 certified, and supports Bluetooth 5.1, as opposed to Bluetooth 5.0 in its predecessor.

