Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G and 735G Chipsets Will Reportedly be Built on Samsung's 5nm Node

These chips are expected to be 25 per cent smaller than SoCs fabricated using the 7nm process, and will feature higher transistor density as well.

  IANS
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Samsung is reportedly planning to make Qualcomm's next-generation flagship and mid-range Snapdragon chipsets Snapdragon 875G and the 735G, using its 5nm EUV process, in 2021. These chips are expected to be 25 per cent smaller than SoCs fabricated using the 7nm process, and will feature higher transistor density and up to 20 per cent improved power efficiency, reports SamMobile.

The Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 865+, which were released this year, were made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using its 7nm process. The Snapdragon 875 is rumoured to feature Aqstic Audio Technologies' ‘WCD9380' and ‘WCD9385' audio codec engines. The same lithography technology will also be used to manufacture the mid-range Snapdragon 735G silicon.

