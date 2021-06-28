Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced with Faster Peak Core and AI Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is here, although we were already sure that it would be announced, sooner or later. The enhanced version of the present generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888, brings similar improvements to the latter as the Snapdragon 865 Plus did to its non-Plus brethren. Namely, it offers a faster peak core clock speed, and while the AI co-processing engine remains the same, it now gets better performance chops. The exact figures of this enhanced performance may be significant — or otherwise too, depending on exactly how invested in consumer grade mobile processing technology you are.

Coming to the brass tacks, the new Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC now features a faster Kryo 680 boost core that Qualcomm says runs at 3GHz. The exact figure, technical documents reveal, is 2.995GHz on the new chip, so this represents a just over 5 percent performance rise from the peak core only — 5.46 percent, to be exact. From the 6th generation AI engine that resides in the Snapdragon 888 Plus, Qualcomm has managed to extract 32 TOPS AI performance — up from 26 TOPS in the vanilla Snapdragon 888. This marks an over-20 percent improvement in background AI processing prowess, which is a big jump indeed for such a mid-cycle chip refresh.

However, while these numbers don’t hold much significance to us, the general users, in terms of their overall impact, it may lead to background processing of heavy AI and AR tasks a bit better. In other words, you may get flagships that offer even smoother heavy application usage experience. However, Qualcomm likely wants you to believe that it has taken its mid-life refresh of the Snapdragon 888 more seriously than it did with the Snapdragon 865 Plus. As a result, alongside the announcement, Qualcomm has also announced the support of Asus, Honor, Motorola, Vivo and Xiaomi, all of whom have committed to launching flagship smartphones with the new flagship SoC, soon.

Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 888 Plus will start featuring in devices starting Q3 2021, which technically means that we can start expecting some of the announcements with the 888 Plus starting July itself – in a few days, that is. More details should come our way soon, when each of these five OEMs, or any others, come close to launching any of their upcoming flagship phones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here