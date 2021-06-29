Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Unveiled At MWC 2021 With 3GHz Clock Speed, Improved AI Engine & More

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a new flagship processor named the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset is a slight upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that flagship smartphones are already using. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus offers increased CPU clock speed at up to 3.0 GHz and is equipped with the sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) AI performance that Qualcomm claims is more than a 20 percent improvement. The chipset is otherwise similar to its smaller sibling that was launched in December last year. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus looks to power flagship Android smartphones in the later half of 2021.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus comes with Qualcomm Kyro 680 CPU Prime core clock with the speed boosted to 2.995GHz. There is a sixth-generation Qualcomm Hexagon 780 AI processor that is claimed to deliver 32 TOPS as compared to 26 TOPS on the regular Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Apart from this, the processor is pretty much same as the Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus has an Adreno 660 GPU and a Snapdragon X60 5G modem with 7.5Gbps top DL speed. Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 enables the latest Wi-Fi standards for fast speed download. The company has announced that commercial handsets based on Snapdragon 888 Plus are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021. The chipset will allow smartphones to support up to 4K display at 60Hz or a QHD+ display at 144Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus also has a Spectra 580 ISP. It is able to capture three 28-megapixel photos or three 4K HDR videos at once, capture 120 FPS burst photo at 12-megapixel, it also offers AI-based auto-focus and auto-exposure, and a new log-light architecture that is claimed to capture brighter photos, even in near-darkness.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus also supports the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that include Variable Rate Shading for better and more responsive graphics and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch for better display responsiveness. The chipset also offers Quick Charge 5 support that claims to fully charge a phone in less than 15 minutes. Connectivity options include up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC.

