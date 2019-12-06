Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c ARM-Based Chips Launched, to Power Future Lightweight Notebooks

Qualcomm has announced two new ARM-based chipsets -the Snapdragon 8c and 7c- at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. The two chips have been designed for notebooks. The 8c chip will be replacing the Snapdragon 850 processor, while the 7c chip is a brand new product. The company stated that the 8c chip will deliver up to 30 percent faster total system performance over the previous platform. Moreover, Qualcomm has informed that the chip will also support the latest 5G connectivity. The company on its website said, “8c compute platform offers responsive performance and superior battery life. Enabling ultra-thin, light, and fanless mainstream systems, the Snapdragon 8c compute platform offers multi-gigabit cellular connectivity with multi-day battery life in always-on, always-connected PCs”

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 7c which is being branded as thinner, lighter, and quieter along with offering 2x the battery life, will improve the device performance by up to 20 percent in comparison to the Snapdragon 850. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 7c is capable of over 5 trillion operations per second with the Qualcomm AI Engine. With the graphics power built into the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, users can enjoy light gaming or can stream the videos at up to 4K HDR resolutions.

Besides that Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 8cx Enterprise compute platform adding connected security software, Microsoft Secured-Core PC, geofencing and cellular-connected security support for enterprises. It is said to offer over 9TOPS of AI acceleration, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, dual 4K display out, and Microsoft Secured-core PC support.

As of now, the brand has not given any clarity on the internal architecture of both the chips. The brand is hoping that the machines that will have Snapdragon 8c will be priced somewhere between $500 (Rs 35,000 approx) to $600 (Rs 43,000 approx), while the PCs having Snapdragon 7c, who’s priority primarily will be longer battery life will cost not more than $400 (Rs 29,000 approx) .

