Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c ARM-Based Chips Launched, to Power Future Lightweight Notebooks
Qualcomm has not given any details on the internal architecture of both the chips but has confirmed that they will offer 5G support.
Qualcomm has not given any details on the internal architecture of both the chips but has confirmed that they will offer 5G support.
Qualcomm has announced two new ARM-based chipsets -the Snapdragon 8c and 7c- at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. The two chips have been designed for notebooks. The 8c chip will be replacing the Snapdragon 850 processor, while the 7c chip is a brand new product. The company stated that the 8c chip will deliver up to 30 percent faster total system performance over the previous platform. Moreover, Qualcomm has informed that the chip will also support the latest 5G connectivity. The company on its website said, “8c compute platform offers responsive performance and superior battery life. Enabling ultra-thin, light, and fanless mainstream systems, the Snapdragon 8c compute platform offers multi-gigabit cellular connectivity with multi-day battery life in always-on, always-connected PCs”
On the other hand, the Snapdragon 7c which is being branded as thinner, lighter, and quieter along with offering 2x the battery life, will improve the device performance by up to 20 percent in comparison to the Snapdragon 850. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 7c is capable of over 5 trillion operations per second with the Qualcomm AI Engine. With the graphics power built into the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, users can enjoy light gaming or can stream the videos at up to 4K HDR resolutions.
Besides that Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 8cx Enterprise compute platform adding connected security software, Microsoft Secured-Core PC, geofencing and cellular-connected security support for enterprises. It is said to offer over 9TOPS of AI acceleration, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, dual 4K display out, and Microsoft Secured-core PC support.
As of now, the brand has not given any clarity on the internal architecture of both the chips. The brand is hoping that the machines that will have Snapdragon 8c will be priced somewhere between $500 (Rs 35,000 approx) to $600 (Rs 43,000 approx), while the PCs having Snapdragon 7c, who’s priority primarily will be longer battery life will cost not more than $400 (Rs 29,000 approx) .
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Data Protection Law Gets Closer to Reality With Stiff Penalties for Data Leaks And Breaches
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Undergoing Treatment
- Counterfeit Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakhs Seized From Delhi's Gaffar Market