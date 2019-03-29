Qualcomm Snapdragon Days: Flipkart Offering Discounts on Google Pixel 3, Xiaomi Poco F1, and more

Flipkart has announced the ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon Days’ sale where it is offering Snapdragon-powered smartphones on sale. Scheduled from March 29 to March 31, the ecommerce company is selling phones under Rs 20,000 as well as flagship devices like the Poco F1 and the Google Pixel 3 on discount.Realme 2 ProThe Realme 2 Pro, which is a pretty good handset under the Rs 20,000 price range, is being offered with a discount of Rs 1,000. The smartphone can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 11,990. The handset features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and a single 16-megapixel at the front.Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB, during the sale. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB storage are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,799 respectively.Xiaomi Poco F1The Poco F1 is technically Xiaomi’s flagship product for the Indian market. It is also the most affordable smartphone on the market offering the high-end Snapdragon 845 mobile chipset. During the sale, the smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999, including an exchange offer.Google Pixel 3Probably the best offer is the Google Pixel 3. It was launched in India starting at Rs 71,000 but during the sale will be available for Rs 57,999. The Pixel 3 features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5.5-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. It features a class leading camera performance offering the best HDR and low-light implementation on a smartphone.Other DealsThere are also a bunch of other smartphones on sale including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Motorola One Power Android One smartphone are being offered at Rs 13,999 each. The Asus Zenfone 5Z, one of the most affordable smartphones with a Snapdragon 845 chipset is priced at Rs 21,999 and the LG G7 ThinQ, the company’s flagship from 2018, is available for Rs 27,999.