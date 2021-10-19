Qualcomm Takes A Jibe At Google Ahead Of Pixel 6 Series Launch, Tweets Red Flag Meme

Tech giant Google has ditched the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors for its upcoming Pixel 6 phones. The company will instead leverage its previously announced Tensor chipset in the smartphones. This decision has irked Qualcomm so much so that it posted a red flag meme on Twitter. The red flag meme was previously identified as a warning sign while dating and is now frequently used for anything.

Google has created its own Tensor chip to enhance the AI and Machine Learning capabilities on Pixel devices. The new chipset is also expected to deliver enhanced quality video recording and image processing as well as a flawless speech to text experience.

"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

The company’s decision to end its alliance with Qualcomm is the talk of the town in the smartphone industry off-late. Previously, the company utilized the Snapdragon chipsets in its Pixel as well as Nexus series of smartphones.

It is however worth mentioning that Google ranks among the smaller clients of Qualcomm that offers its processors in the lineups of smartphone giants like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung and much more. Majority of the smartphones in the Android segment leverage Qualcomm’s chipsets.

A recent leak on the internet revealed that the upcoming Pixel 6 series of smartphones by Google will receive security updates for five years.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro tonight during an online event. The launch will take place at 10:30PM IST and you can follow all the live updates right here at News18.com.

