Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon Flagship Chipset For Smartphones: More 200MP Camera Phones Coming Soon

Qualcomm has hosted its annual Summit this week, where we have got our first details about the next-gen Snapdragon chipset for smartphones. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the logical successor to the 8+ Gen 1 which rolled out in July this year. Now the second-gen Snapdragon 8 gen chipset will be offering advanced features for photography and boosting the performance of devices as well.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launching With These Brands Soon

Qualcomm has shared the list of brands that will be launching their respective flagship phones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The brands are:

- Asus ROG

- Honor

- iQOO

- OnePlus

- Motorola

- Sony

- Oppo

- Xiaomi

- Vivo

- ZTE

- Meizu

- Red Magic

Xiaomi and Oppo will be bringing their next flagship phones Xiaomi 13 Ultra and the Find X6 with this chipset. The first set of phones should be rolling out before the end of 2022. Surprisingly, Samsung isn’t on the list here, but we are hopeful the next Galaxy S23 lineup comes with this chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: What It Offers For Smartphones

Qualcomm claims the new chipset will offer 35 per cent higher performance and up to 40 per cent higher efficiency. This has been made possible thanks to the new Kryo chipset on board. The clock speed of the chipset remains the same as the previous version. Qualcomm is also making the new chipset compatible with UFS 4.0 memory technology. When it comes to the graphics performance, the level is 25 per cent higher than Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

This chipset will also increase the prospect of more phones with a QHD+ resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate screen. In fact, you can push quality up to 4K but with a standard 60hz refresh rate screen. The new chipset also offers 8K recording at 60fps with HDR.

On the imaging front, phones with this chipset can carry a 200-megapixel main camera, or you can have three 36-megapixel cameras. Expect more phones to offer Xiaomi 12S Ultra-like photo performance thanks to a bigger sensor on board.

For connectivity, Qualcomm is bringing Wi-Fi 7 standard, and you see the company upgrading to the new Snapdragon X70 modem. Phones will be able to keep two 5G SIMs running simultaneously. Qualcomm is also upgrading the audio quality with support for 48kHz lossless music streaming and lower 48ms latency for gaming. Sadly, we don’t see any upgrades for charging, and QC technology continues with the same speeds and standard.

Read all the Latest Tech News here