1-min read

Qualcomm's More Powerful 1000 Series Chipset Details Leaked

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 could be built on TSMC's 7nm’process and make use of ARM’s Cortex-A76 architecture, according to the report.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Just last year, Microsoft had announced its partnership with Qualcomm to develop Windows 10 for ARM devices. Although, the first of the Windows 10 on ARM laptops are powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, Qualcomm, according to new report, is set to take on Intel and AMD with their new chip series, the Snapdragon 1000 series.

According to ArsTechnica, Snapdragon 1000 will compete with Intel’s Y-series and U-series core processors. Both these processors are used extensively in tablets and Ultrabook-type laptops with 4.5W and 15W power bands. The Snapdragon chip series is reported to have a 6.5W power draw for the CPU, along with a total draw of 12W. Currently, the test platform has 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and two 128GB UFS flash drives. As per the report, it also has a new power management controller along with 802.11ad gigabit Wi-Fi and gigabit LTE.

At 20x15mm, the chip size is also larger compared to Snapdragon 850’s 12x12mm. Strangely, rather than a soldered processor, the test systems for the laptop chip have a socketed one. On the inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 will mostly be built on TSMC's 7nm’process and make use of ARM’s Cortex-A76 architecture. ARM is expected the A76 to deliver performance similar to the U-series Intel Skylak processors.

Edited by:
