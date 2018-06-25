English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Qualcomm's More Powerful 1000 Series Chipset Details Leaked
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 could be built on TSMC's 7nm’process and make use of ARM’s Cortex-A76 architecture, according to the report.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Just last year, Microsoft had announced its partnership with Qualcomm to develop Windows 10 for ARM devices. Although, the first of the Windows 10 on ARM laptops are powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, Qualcomm, according to new report, is set to take on Intel and AMD with their new chip series, the Snapdragon 1000 series.
Also read: Facebook Not Cool Anymore? Teens Look to Connect Elsewhere
According to ArsTechnica, Snapdragon 1000 will compete with Intel’s Y-series and U-series core processors. Both these processors are used extensively in tablets and Ultrabook-type laptops with 4.5W and 15W power bands. The Snapdragon chip series is reported to have a 6.5W power draw for the CPU, along with a total draw of 12W. Currently, the test platform has 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and two 128GB UFS flash drives. As per the report, it also has a new power management controller along with 802.11ad gigabit Wi-Fi and gigabit LTE.
At 20x15mm, the chip size is also larger compared to Snapdragon 850’s 12x12mm. Strangely, rather than a soldered processor, the test systems for the laptop chip have a socketed one. On the inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 will mostly be built on TSMC's 7nm’process and make use of ARM’s Cortex-A76 architecture. ARM is expected the A76 to deliver performance similar to the U-series Intel Skylak processors.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also read: Facebook Not Cool Anymore? Teens Look to Connect Elsewhere
According to ArsTechnica, Snapdragon 1000 will compete with Intel’s Y-series and U-series core processors. Both these processors are used extensively in tablets and Ultrabook-type laptops with 4.5W and 15W power bands. The Snapdragon chip series is reported to have a 6.5W power draw for the CPU, along with a total draw of 12W. Currently, the test platform has 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and two 128GB UFS flash drives. As per the report, it also has a new power management controller along with 802.11ad gigabit Wi-Fi and gigabit LTE.
At 20x15mm, the chip size is also larger compared to Snapdragon 850’s 12x12mm. Strangely, rather than a soldered processor, the test systems for the laptop chip have a socketed one. On the inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 will mostly be built on TSMC's 7nm’process and make use of ARM’s Cortex-A76 architecture. ARM is expected the A76 to deliver performance similar to the U-series Intel Skylak processors.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Film Puts Forth Golden Era of Indian Hockey
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed