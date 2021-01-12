Qualcomm's New Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor May Debut With Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

With the CES 2021 underway, American chipmaker Qualcomm has introduced its next generation of in-display fingerprint sensors. The new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 is the company's latest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and it is being said that the fingerprint sensor will be debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, that is scheduled to launch on Thursday, January 14. According to Qualcomm, the new 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 will be 77 percent larger than its predecessor at an 8mm by 8mm measurement, as compared to the 4mm by 9mm dimensions of the predecessor.

The new fingerprint sensor will instantly give users more surface area to place their finger, reducing false inputs, and giving users the option to scan a larger area of their finger for increased security. Qualcomm says that the second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor is able to process fingerprints about 50 percent faster than the previous generation as it collects about 1.7 times more biometric data than its predecessor. In addition to the increased surface area, Qualcomm has also managed to make the new fingerprint sensor capable of reading inputs through more materials, including foldable displays and even water. This means that if true, users will be able to unlock their smartphones using the in-display fingerprint scanner even when the phone is wet.

Now, while there is no official word on if the new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 being used on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, it is expected that the Qualcomm sensor will be incorporated in the latest Samsung flagship smartphone. Qualcomm, during its CES 2021 announcement, said that its first generation 3D ultrasonic sensor has been used in the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, S20, and Note 20 series. Further, taking hints from the company's statement that the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 will arrive in mobile devices in 'early 2021', it can be assumed that the fingerprint sensor may debut with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on January 14.