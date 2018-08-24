Qualcomm’s Next-Gen 7nm Chipset May Power 5G Phones Next Year?

Qualcomm is preparing its upcoming flagship mobile chipset that will possibly be called Snapdragon 855. In a press release, Qualcomm announced that its next flagship mobile chipset will be based on a 7nm process and that this will also be paired with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Qualcomm also says that the flagship Snapdragon chip will be coming with the X50 5G modem, thereby bringing 5G Internet connectivity to the premium Android smartphones.The Snapdragon 855 processor is expected to provide better performance, improved battery efficiency and on-board artificial intelligence (AI) processing.It is also important to say that Qualcomm is officially the first mobile SoC manufacturer to announce a 7nm SoC while Huawei is expected to do it later at IFA in Berlin, before the end of the month. Apple is also expected to have its 7nm iPhone 2018 chip launching - probably at some point in September.“We are very pleased to be working with OEMs, operators, infrastructure vendors and standards bodies across the world, and are on track to help launch smartphones using our next generation mobile platform in the first half of 2019,” said Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated.“Qualcomm Technologies’ continued leadership in research and engineering allows for a future of increased innovation across multiple sectors as 5G connectivity becomes ubiquitous,” Amon added.Qualcomm may unveil the Snapdragon 855 and the Snapdragon 1000 in December as part of its annual Tech Summit. The Snapdragon 855 will be intended for smartphones, while the Snapdragon 1000 will be intended for Windows laptops and tablets. However, according to tech website WinFuture, both platforms will actually come to market under different names. The chipset giant is separately working on the Snapdragon 1000 processor that will be exclusively designed to power the next-generation Always Connected Windows 10 PCs.