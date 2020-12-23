Qubo Outdoor Security Camera With Face Mask Detection, Alarm System Launched in India, Priced at Rs 5,490

The Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera by the Hero Electronix-owned Qubo has debuted in India with advanced AI features. The device comes in a white colour finish, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, among many other features. As its name suggests, the security camera is ideal for outdoor settings such as shop entrance, front porch, back yard, balconies and terraces. Perhaps the most notable feature of the security cam is that it comes pre-loaded with 'Face Mask Detection' that notifies owners about anybody entering their premise without a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Qubo Outdoor Camera carries a price tag of Rs 5,490, and the company says that customers will be able to purchase the smart home device starting next week via leading offline outlets and online channels. Currently, the device is available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs 3,990 on Qubo World website. The company has not clarified the sale deals of the product.

In terms of specifications, the Qubo Outdoor Camera can shoot full-HD videos at 30fps. It supports two-way communication with inbuilt speaker and microphone and single-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. For storage, users can opt for cloud storage provided by the company and can also use local storage of up to 128GB with a micro SDXC card. Qubo says that the data captured by the security camera is protected by "strong" encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to cloud servers to ensure that customers' data stays private and confidential. Some of its notable features include Intruder Alarm system that notifies the owner as soon as a person is detected. The company claims that this feature is unlike other motion-activated cameras which can flood your phone with irrelevant alerts.

It also supports automatic time-lapse that creates short videos of the entire day footage to enable users to view recordings in a short period. Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO at Hero Electronix says that the Smart Outdoor Security Camera safeguards customer's well-being and reduces their mental anxiety due to COVID with the Face Mask Detection feature. The device can be managed by the Qubo app for Android and iOS smartphones.