1-min read

Quick Heal Becomes First Indian Company to Receive Patent in USA for Anti-Ransomware Tech

The proprietary tool is based on AI and ML, and apparently tracks attacks from both known and unknown ransomware signatures in real time.

IANS

Updated:July 5, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Pune-based Quick Heal Technologies has become the first Indian company granted a patent for its ground-breaking anti-ransomware technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Designed and developed by Quick Heal's state-of-the-art R&D and innovation centre in Pune, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-powered technology detects and blocks known and unknown ransomware on a real-time basis, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The cutting-edge anti-ransomware technology is capable of providing advanced protection against the rising threat of ransomware to consumers' digital devices and enterprise endpoints," said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies. Ransomware attacks accounted for 23 per cent of over 973 million malware attacks on end-user devices across the country in 2018.

Ransomware threats far surpass the preventive capacities of traditional security solutions and human-only teams. The anti-ransomware technology uses signature-less behavioural detection to proactively block new and unknown ransomware attacks in real-time, said the company. Its unique and advanced algorithms conduct focused activity-based detection, while also empowering users to recover their critical data in case of a breach. Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies, has also launched a proprietary, AI-led threat hunting engine called "GoDeep.AI" to proactively hunt down existing and emerging threats.

"The US patent grant underscores our advanced cybersecurity capabilities and motivates us to develop more innovative solutions that can deliver the most effective and robust digital security to all of our customers," said Katkar. Incorporated in 1995, Quick Heal has a network of over 25,000 channel partners.

