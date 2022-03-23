RailTel has set up high-speed Wi-Fi internet in over 6,000 railways stations in India. In fact, the entity is now offering its Wi-Fi internet solution in 6,100 stations, and the latest station on its list was at the Ubarni railway station, in the Rae Bareli region of Uttar Pradesh.

RailTel used Google’s expertise to set up Wi-Fi across railway stations in the country, and the search giant eventually bowed out of the partnership, allowing RailTel to operate the services on its own.

Also Read: Microsoft Confirms Hacker Group Lapsu$ Stole Source Code, Gained Limited Access

RailTel confirmed that it is on the verge of providing the Wi-Fi service at almost all the railway stations in India, barring the halt stations.

The PSU also pointed out that out of the 6,100 stations where it provides Wi-Fi service, more than 5,000 stations are situated in the rural parts of the country.

Advertisement

The idea of giving free Wi-Fi service at railways stations was conceived way back in 2015 when Google had a strong role in marketing and communicating about the service. RailTel played a core role behind the scenes, ensuring the service never caused any issues for users.

The rural parts of the country don’t have the luxury of premium internet service, especially on the fixed-line front. But mobile connectivity is quite robust these days, and affordable for many to buy.

Also Read: Huge Increase In Orders From Small Cities; Smartphones, TWS Earbuds Most Purchased: Amazon India’s Nishant Sardana Tells News18

Offering high-speed internet allowed millions to sign up with platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and also allowed them to download content to mobile devices.

To use the free Wi-Fi service, you need to locate the RailTel Wi-Fi network on your phone, sign up using your mobile number, which activates the connection via an OTP password. The Wi-Fi network was able to offer speeds up to 20Mbps for a device and depending on the density of users in the railway station.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

There was a specific limit for each user looking to download content using this Wi-Fi network.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.