RAISE 2020 AI Summit Live Updates: PM Modi, Amitabh Kant, Mukesh Ambani to Inaugurate Summit
News18.com | October 5, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
RAISE 2020, the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment Summit, begins today at 7PM IST. After joining the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as one of its founding members, India will play host to the role of AI in empowering social activities and playing a deeper, more important role in socio-economic development. Among many elements, RAISE 2020 will look to address the role of AI in governance, promoting AI decision making to resolve human issues, adding responsibility to AI, developing the AI ecosystem, quantifying and analysing the available data for economic progress, and more.
RAISE 2020 summit inauguration is being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address will be opened by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog. Other personalities addressing the inaugural keynote of the first edition of the RAISE Summit include Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Turing Award winner Prof. Raj Reddy, and will conclude with a vote of thanks by Ajay Sawhney, secretary of MeitY.
Oct 5, 2020 7:30 pm (IST)
India's resource of demograhic dividend will play a key role in promoting pools of skilled professionals to take India's AI ecosystem forward, says Prasad.
Oct 5, 2020 7:29 pm (IST)
Farmers are starting to use the e-market to sell their produce, says Prasad. "Technology at times overwhelms us, but we welcome AI to generate development and promote equity," he says.
Oct 5, 2020 7:28 pm (IST)
Prasad speaks about how digital services are transforming India's fabric. The Direct Benefit Transfer scheme has transferred $172 billion across 70 million people in need, directly to their accounts, through digital services – says Prasad.
Oct 5, 2020 7:27 pm (IST)
Next to address the RAISE 2020 AI Summit is union IT minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Oct 5, 2020 7:26 pm (IST)
Government, industry and academia must work together to develop AI as a cohesive industry, concludes Reddy in his keynote.
Oct 5, 2020 7:25 pm (IST)
AI's flexibility means that industry needs to be anchored specifically, in order to unify AI for all. Every house needs to be connected as the first pillar of AI, be trained in digital literacy.
Oct 5, 2020 7:23 pm (IST)
Reddy states how AI's predictability aspect can help channelise individual attention, showcasing the power that AI has in improving productivity and offering far higher levels of efficiency.
Oct 5, 2020 7:21 pm (IST)
Reddy speaks about how AI's personalisation aspect can be a key empowerment angle for bringing a society together.
Oct 5, 2020 7:20 pm (IST)
Turing awardee, Prof. Raj Reddy, addresses the keynote now.
Oct 5, 2020 7:20 pm (IST)
With that, Ambani issues a call to action to promote a digitally empowered Indian society, with AI at the centre.
Oct 5, 2020 7:18 pm (IST)
RAISE 2020 AI Summit raises hopes of overcoming the hardships posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. India, through AI, will become future-ready, says Ambani.
Oct 5, 2020 7:17 pm (IST)
When 1.3 billion Indians are digitally empowered, that will create faster growth, better standards of living and superior opportunities across society. The eventual goal is to make India develop AI, and make AI work for all Indians.
Oct 5, 2020 7:15 pm (IST)
"Intelligent data is the digital capital," says Ambani.
Oct 5, 2020 7:15 pm (IST)
With 5G around the corner, India will maintain its leadership position, says Ambani. He also highlights India's burgeoning fiber optic broadband network to spread internet at the farthest corners of the country. Ambani also talks about India's growing data centres and Make in India programme, in India's digital revolution.
Oct 5, 2020 7:13 pm (IST)
Reliance Industries CMD is now addressing his keynote at the RAISE AI Summit.
Oct 5, 2020 7:12 pm (IST)
Hybrid cloud and quantum computing will have a profound impact on every sector of the society, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna in a crisp and strong keynote address at RAISE 2020 AI Summit.
Oct 5, 2020 7:12 pm (IST)
Krishna also talks about building AI models to develop skills. IBM stem for girls initiative aims to reach 200,000 students by 2022, and says this will be key to promoting AI in education as well as execution oriented problem.
Oct 5, 2020 7:11 pm (IST)
The biggest strength of AI is data, and here, the value comes from how you refine and apply it, says Krishna.
Oct 5, 2020 7:10 pm (IST)
Krishna talks about Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme, BharatNet and India's burgeoning digital payments ecosystem. He announces an IBM AI Centre for Excellence in India, to promote the progressive industrial use of AI.
Oct 5, 2020 7:09 pm (IST)
IBM combining AI and weather data, in conjunction with Karnataka govt and NITI Aayog, to improve agricultural services in the state. The AI services have been built in India, says Krishna.
Oct 5, 2020 7:08 pm (IST)
AI will unveil $15.7 trillion by 2030, and improve the livelihood of millions around the world. Innovation of technology, hence, is no longer attached to Moore's Law, says Krishna.
Oct 5, 2020 7:07 pm (IST)
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna takes the stage to deliver his keynote address.
Oct 5, 2020 7:07 pm (IST)
RAISE 2020 AI Summit will run from today, October 5, for the entire week through Friday, October 9.
Oct 5, 2020 7:05 pm (IST)
The central theme of RAISE 2020 will be around the optimal use of Big Data in sectors such as defence, agriculture, transportation, space and others. The key will be in showcasing India as a perfect arena for promoting AI research.
Oct 5, 2020 7:03 pm (IST)
AI will increase transparency and improve governance outcomes, says Kant. RAISE 2020 gets over 60,000 participants from 139 countries, making it one of the biggest AI confluences across the world.
Oct 5, 2020 7:02 pm (IST)
Kant talks about how AI is impacting the progress of the world, and social empowerment is progressing by leveraging the powers of AI. He also speaks about the importance of data – highlights India's unique diversity of language, culture and all other aspects making it the "perfect garage of development solutions".
Oct 5, 2020 7:01 pm (IST)
And the Summit has kicked off, with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant addressing the opening keynote.
Oct 5, 2020 6:58 pm (IST)
For all those of you who would love to watch the virtual inaugural keynote live, tune in here.
Oct 5, 2020 6:53 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome, to our live coverage of the first edition of India's major push for AI advancement, through RAISE 2020. The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment Summit 2020 is almost set to go underway!
Tune in for our extensive coverage of India’s push for artificial intelligence progress, with our live coverage of RAISE 2020.