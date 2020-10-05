RAISE 2020 AI Summit Live Updates: PM Modi, Amitabh Kant, Mukesh Ambani to Inaugurate Summit

Read More

RAISE 2020, the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment Summit, begins today at 7PM IST. After joining the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as one of its founding members, India will play host to the role of AI in empowering social activities and playing a deeper, more important role in socio-economic development. Among many elements, RAISE 2020 will look to address the role of AI in governance, promoting AI decision making to resolve human issues, adding responsibility to AI, developing the AI ecosystem, quantifying and analysing the available data for economic progress, and more.RAISE 2020 summit inauguration is being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address will be opened by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog. Other personalities addressing the inaugural keynote of the first edition of the RAISE Summit include Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Turing Award winner Prof. Raj Reddy, and will conclude with a vote of thanks by Ajay Sawhney, secretary of MeitY.