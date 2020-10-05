RAISE 2020: India Hosts Virtual Summit On AI, With Focus On Empowerment And Social Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the RAISE 2020 global artificial intelligence (AI) summit today. The Government of India is organizing a Global Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020, also Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 and this runs through till October 9. This is a first of its kind summit which will focus on India’s vision and the potential roadmap of using AI for what is expected to lead social change, inclusion and empowerment. The virtual summit will have industry leaders and AI experts share their views and on the use of AI for social benefit, the impact of AI in empowering communities as well as the importance of creating a reliable infrastructure.

India is one of the founding members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, which aims to implement AI for social empowerment and prosperity. Speaking at the summit will be Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM and Prof. Rad Reddy, a Turning Awardee, Padma Bhushan awardee and former Co-chair of the US President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee. “We firmly believe that AI can help transform lives. India is developing AI-based solutions for social empowerment across spheres like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and governance. On the strength of its data and innovation prowess, India can become the AI laboratory of the world, delivering intuitive solutions to a wide range of societal issues,” says Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

According to official figures, more than 38,700 stakeholders from the academia, the research industry as well as government representatives from 125 countries have registered to participate in RAISE 2020 virtual summit. Among the experts participating in the summit will be Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA, Dr. Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India, Mr. Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia, Dr. Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, and Ms. Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum.