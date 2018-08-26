Raksha Bandhan: 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on This Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and when it comes to getting a rakhi gift for your dear sister almost all of us go into a tizzy as to what to get her. Buying a gift is not an easy thing to do and the situation gets even worse when you want to get her something other than the usual stuff.Technology and gifting go hand in hand and tech gifts are some of the most popular and sought-after gifts. Electronic gifts come along with a big price tag but we've kept things affordable because we know just how many people you have to shop for. Keeping that in mind we have compiled a list of 7 products which you can consider gifting your sister. From wireless-headphones to smartphones to action camera we have shortlisted some interesting piece of gadgets for your sister.It's a perfect gift for your sister who is looking for a hands-free smart speaker that she can control using her voice and making her everyday task a little easier. It connects to Alexa - a cloud-based artificially intelligent voice service to play music, make calls, check the weather, control smart home devices and much more. Amazon Echo Dot is a great product. Despite shrinking in size and price, it maintains almost everything that made the original Echo so great. And yes it works as an alarm clock too.Price: Rs 4099 (Amazon.in)Perfect gift for your plant lover sister, this one takes all the guesswork out of keeping these beautiful plants alive. It automatically waters plants for up to a month. So in case, your sister is travelling she doesn't have to be worried about her lovely plant. Also, she can be sure of getting the care her growing greenery deserves.Price: Rs 5600 (Approx) parrot.com.It’s safe to say that the iPhone X was the most-talked-about tech product of 2017 and for all the good reasons. The iPhone X has a 5.8-inch AMOLED panel, a first for any iPhone. It's display is great, and is arguably one of the best. iPhone X takes great pictures in nearly all scenarios - the colours are accurate with great details, and low-light performance is vastly improved.The front camera boasts a 7-megapixel camera, auto-image stabilization and the most important is the Portrait mode. Apart from Face ID,the TrueDepth camera of the iPhone X enables a cool new feature called Animoji, which lets you pick an emoji and animate it using your own facial movements to send an audio-video message over iMessage. All in all if budget is not an issue this one is our top pick.Price: 86,600 for the 64 GB, Silver colour variant. (Flipkart.com)If you are planning to buy a new wireless headphone for your sister Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT is what we recommend to you.These are one of the best wireless headphones in this price bracket. The closed-back, around-ear headset features 4.0 and aptX compatibility to deliver true Hi-Fi sound with a satisfying dynamic bass. Its sleek frame not only makes it more comfortable to wear, it also makes a statement of timeless class. Battery life on the HD4.40 is wonderful but still, you will get the detachable cable along with it incase the battery runs out.Price: Rs 7490 (Sennheiserindia.com)If you are looking out for a phone which can help the budding photographer in your sister to blossom then our top pick is the Samsun Galaxy S9+The Galaxy S9+ features the mobile world's first dual-aperture main camera, along with a secondary 2x telephoto zoom lens. It captures stunning pictures in bright daylight as well as super low light. Samsung s9+ dual aperture lens adapts like the human eye. it is able to automatically switch between various lighting conditions with ease-making photos look great. and not just that this device can capture super slow-motion videos too. The build quality is amazing! The handset feels very solid and isn't disturbingly top-heavy. The Galaxy S9+ is incredibly fast, as it should be given the hardware inside. Its packed with 3,500mAh battery which is enough to manage your daily workload.PRICE: Rs 64,900 (Shop.Samung.com)Water, snow, mud this tiny camera can withstand all of these elements so she can go ahead and shoot her adventurous journey and share withfamily and friends. It is small and light enough to carry anywhere. The Hero has an understated smooth dark grey finish and feels extremely well made, which isn't something you can say about some similarly priced cameras. The 10-megapixel camera images are quite good, you'll be pleased with the smooth Full HD 1080p footage that the Hero is capable of recording. It is waterproof (down to 33ft or 10m) without the need for a housing, which means there's nothing to get in the way of the built-in microphone, making audio quality that bit better. GoPro's QuikStories app enables you to upload images when you're on the move. As well as transferring videos and images via Wi-Fi, the app can be used to adjust all the Hero's settings and hosts an almost-instant live feed, allowing you to position the GoPro Hero remotely and hit record should you wish. It can't replace your traditional camera but given the toughness and durability, it will be one heck of a choice for the adventurous junkies.Price: Rs 13,930 (Approx) (shop.gopro.com)Tough speakers with the perfect sound is what we can say about these compact Bluetooth speakers by Bose.Your sister doesn't have to fear about carrying them around the pool or to the park as they are water resistant and are ready to for any adventure. The IPX-4 certification makes it splashproof, though not waterproof. Or to put it another way, it should be able to spend some time out in the rain and survive. They have a soft-touch silicone exterior which feels good but attracts dust aswell. They have an in-built microphone so that you can receive calls. It weighs around 581gm which is ok keeping in mind the case dimensions ie: 2.2x5x5.2 inches. In short, these can be your sister's go-to speaker with bold sound, wherever she needs it.Price: Rs 11,500 (Boseindia.com)