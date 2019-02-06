Randi Zuckerberg Left Facebook Because She Hated Being The Only Woman In The Room

In an interview, Randi Zuckerberg has revealed why she wasn’t very pleased about working at Facebook. After joining the Social Media giant in 2004 at the request of her brother Mark Zuckerberg, she was assigned to work in the fledgling live streaming department. It was in 2011 when she left the company to create her own social media firm, named "Zuckerberg Media".

Talking about her experiences at Facebook she said, "I always felt very complicated about gender roles in Silicon Valley. I loved what I did at Facebook. [But] I hated being the only woman in almost every room that I was in for 10 straight years. And I always thought, you know, gosh, I want to be part of the solution, not continue to be part of the problem. So I think maybe I need to step outside of Silicon Valley and really understand where we're losing women and where we're losing girls in this funnel."The interview which will be featured in CNN's forthcoming documentary "Facebook at 15: It's Complicated" Randi Zuckerberg also discussed about how it was like for the siblings growing up. She said that her parents had mixed feelings about Mark dropping out of college, but at the same time they supported all their children's decisions.There was also a moment when they told Mark, "Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald's franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice."Today Facebook has 2.32 billion monthly users around the world, and brought in $16.9 billion in revenue during its most recent quarter. Mark Zuckerberg alone, is worth an estimated $65.3 billion.