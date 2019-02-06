English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Randi Zuckerberg Left Facebook Because She Hated Being The Only Woman In The Room
There was also a moment when they told Mark, “Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald's franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice.”
There was also a moment when they told Mark, “Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald's franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice.”
Loading...
In an interview, Randi Zuckerberg has revealed why she wasn’t very pleased about working at Facebook. After joining the Social Media giant in 2004 at the request of her brother Mark Zuckerberg, she was assigned to work in the fledgling live streaming department. It was in 2011 when she left the company to create her own social media firm, named "Zuckerberg Media".
Talking about her experiences at Facebook she said, “I always felt very complicated about gender roles in Silicon Valley. I loved what I did at Facebook. [But] I hated being the only woman in almost every room that I was in for 10 straight years. And I always thought, you know, gosh, I want to be part of the solution, not continue to be part of the problem. So I think maybe I need to step outside of Silicon Valley and really understand where we’re losing women and where we’re losing girls in this funnel.”
The interview which will be featured in CNN's forthcoming documentary "Facebook at 15: It's Complicated" Randi Zuckerberg also discussed about how it was like for the siblings growing up. She said that her parents had mixed feelings about Mark dropping out of college, but at the same time they supported all their children's decisions.
There was also a moment when they told Mark, “Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald's franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice.”
Today Facebook has 2.32 billion monthly users around the world, and brought in $16.9 billion in revenue during its most recent quarter. Mark Zuckerberg alone, is worth an estimated $65.3 billion.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Talking about her experiences at Facebook she said, “I always felt very complicated about gender roles in Silicon Valley. I loved what I did at Facebook. [But] I hated being the only woman in almost every room that I was in for 10 straight years. And I always thought, you know, gosh, I want to be part of the solution, not continue to be part of the problem. So I think maybe I need to step outside of Silicon Valley and really understand where we’re losing women and where we’re losing girls in this funnel.”
The interview which will be featured in CNN's forthcoming documentary "Facebook at 15: It's Complicated" Randi Zuckerberg also discussed about how it was like for the siblings growing up. She said that her parents had mixed feelings about Mark dropping out of college, but at the same time they supported all their children's decisions.
There was also a moment when they told Mark, “Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald's franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice.”
Today Facebook has 2.32 billion monthly users around the world, and brought in $16.9 billion in revenue during its most recent quarter. Mark Zuckerberg alone, is worth an estimated $65.3 billion.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Review: We Looked Hard, But There Really Are no Faults
- Emoji 12 for 2019 is Final: 230 New Emojis, Including Wheelchairs, a Hindu Temple And Orangutans
- Volkswagen Connect Review – Making Your Car Smarter and Safer
- Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Will Leave The Company in April, Amidst iPhone Sales Slowdown
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results