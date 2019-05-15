Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Rare Apple 1 Computer to be Auctioned Online, May Fetch About Rs 4.5 Crore

The Apple 1 was the first ever computer that Apple built, and fewer than 100 of these vintage machines are believed to have survived till today.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
Rare Apple 1 Computer to be Auctioned Online, May Fetch About Rs 4.5 Crore
The Apple 1 was the first ever computer that Apple built, and fewer than 100 of these vintage machines are believed to have survived till today.
In 1976, Apple Inc made and sold the first ever Apple computer. Fewer than half of the 200 Apple-1 computers, ever made, have survived and one of them could be yours as it goes for an online sale starting Thursday. A rare Apple-1 computer, the first personal computer ever made, will be sold by global auction house Christie's during an online sale "On the Shoulders of Giants: Making the Modern World". It is estimated to be sold between $4,00,000-$650,000 (Rs 2.81 to Rs 4.56 crore).

Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak created the computer, when they were working out of Jobs's garage and had the idea to produce the first personal computer sold with a fully assembled motherboard. The Apple-1 systems were still sold without casing, power supply, keyboard or monitor, but offering a pre-assembled motherboard was something that put Apple far ahead of its competitors.

"In all, about 200 Apple-1 computers were made and advertised at $666.66, a price which dropped to $475 in 1977. By the end of that year the Apple-II (first introduced on 10 June 1977) had taken over, and the Apple-1 was no longer offered for sale," Christie's said. After Jobs and Wozniak officially discontinued the Apple-1 in October 1977, they offered discounts and trade-ins to encourage all Apple-1 owners to return their machines. These were destroyed and fewer than half of the Apple-1 computers survived.

The sale also offers letters, manuscripts, printed editions. It traces a path from Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin to some of the great 20th century theoretical physicists, including Albert Einstein, Richard Feynman and Stephen Hawking. Bidding is open from May 16-24 on www.christies.com.
