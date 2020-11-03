Raspberry Pi 400 Keyboard With Built-In Computer Launched; Will Come to India Later This Year

Raspberry Pi Foundation, a UK based company has made a compact keyboard with a built-in computer. The Raspberry Pi 400 has a built-in ARM processor and two HDMI ports. Users just need to plug the Raspberry Pi 400 into a TV or a monitor via HDMI, insert a microSD card, attach a power cord and a mouse, and use it as a computer. The Raspberry Pi has been made available for a price of $70 (roughly Rs. 5,200) and can be bought in a bundle including a mouse, power supply, microSD card, HDMI cable, and a beginner's guide for $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400).

"It can sit under your Christmas tree and if you open your presents at 9 o’clock, by 10 o’clock you can be sitting in front of your television with a computer,” Raspberry Pi’s founder, Eben Upton, told The Verge in an interview. The Raspberry Pi 400's form factor takes inspiration from early computers like the BBC Micro or the ZX Spectrum. These keyboard-based computers are designed to be accessible computers to help children learn to code, The Verge report said. In terms of specifications, the Raspberry Pi comes with a 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A72 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There are two HDMI ports, each with up to 4K/60fps output, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port. There is also a USB type-C port for powering the device and a microSD card slot for storage.

What makes the Raspberry Pi 400 stand out, however, is its form factor. The keyboard-computer is built into a 78 or 79 key keyboard, depending upon the the region users are buying in. At launch, there are six different region-based keyboard layouts - UK, US, German, French, Italian, and Spanish. The company told The Verge that there are additional variants for the Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Portuguese, and Japanese markets on the way.

The Raspberry Pi is available in the US, UK, and France initially, with availability in Italy, Germany, and Spain starting next week. The company also plans to bring the Raspberry Pi in markets like India, Australia, and New Zealand by the end of this year.