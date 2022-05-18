Business mogul Ratan Tata has said he will take legal action against a fake Facebook page that is extorting money using the identities of his colleagues in exchange for assistance.

The Tata Group of Industries Chairman Emeritus shared three posts on his Instagram story, warning people about a fraudulent Facebook Page.

In his first story, he added the screenshot of the page which is named “Ratan Tata Foundation” and claims to be a “charitable organisation”. The profile photo and cover photo of the page include images of Ratan Tata.

The industrialist wrote: “This is to let you know about this fraudulent Facebook page that has been scamming innocent citizens using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help.” He added: “We do not accept any funds in any form.”

The businessman also urged his followers to denounce the phony page, promising to take legal action against the perpetrators.

Adding the link to the Facebook page — which currently shows unavailable — he wrote: “I request you to report this page while we take strict legal action.”

In the third and last slide, the industrialist shared the official email address, Talktous@tatatrusts.org, where people can write to check the legitimacy of any claim made about the Tata Group. The Instagram story also included a text stating: “Please always verify authenticity.”

Report to Facebook

Under the ‘Report to Facebook’ option, the networking giant — which is now under the umbrella of the Meta platform — said: “When something gets reported to Facebook, we’ll review it and remove anything that doesn’t follow our Community Standards. Unless you’re reporting an incident of intellectual property infringement, your report will be kept confidential and the account that you reported won’t see who reported them.”

Additionally, the ‘Help Centre’ noted: “Please bear in mind that reporting something to Facebook doesn’t guarantee that it will be removed. You may see something that you don’t like on Facebook that doesn’t breach the Facebook Terms.”

So now the question — how many reports are required to confirm the removal of a page/account? Even though it is believed that 10 or more reports will be enough to delete a page, officially there is no fixed number.

It should be noted that such actions depend on the severity of the issue and the authenticity of the report. Even a single credible report can cause Facebook to remove an account within 24 hours. But it may take a few more days and a succession of reports at other times.

