Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse Launched For FPS Gaming Market

The customisable Razer mouse comes with dedicated features for FPS gaming.

Updated:March 27, 2018, 5:01 PM IST
Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse Launched For FPS Gaming Market
Razer Basilisk has been launched in India for FPS gaming. (Image: Razer)
Kaira Global today announced the launch of Razer Basilisk. Razer's line-up of purpose-built mice is getting its next major entry in India with a customizable mouse with dedicated features for FPS gaming.

The Razer Basilisk comes equipped with a 5G true 16,000 DPI optical sensor, the same sensor used in the Razer DeathAdder Elite and Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition to cater to a demanding accuracy and precision needs of FPS gamers. The Basilisk features Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches with a 50 million click lifespan.

The mouse offers a continuum of scroll wheel resistances to choose from. The scroll wheel can be adjusted via a dial on its underside for increased or decreased resistance to fit the preferences of each gamer. This aims to serve gamers who bind jump to their scroll wheel and are looking to adjust the jump activation to a preferred level of resistance.

The mouse is also equipped with a removable clutch for access to additional mouse actions. The default clutch settings allow gamers to temporarily lower their DPI to instantaneously switch between high DPI close-quarters fighting and low DPI precision shooting. The clutch is fully programmable and can be set for push-to-talk, item pick-up, or any other actions. The clutch comes in two different lengths (short/long) to cater to different hand sizes. A rubber thumb cap is also included for players who prefer the mouse without the clutch.

Razer Basilisk comes at a price of Rs 5,499 and is available with Kaira Global carrying a warranty of 1 year.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
