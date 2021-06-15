Razer Blade 14 Launched During E3 2021: Comes As First Razer Gaming Laptop With AMD CPU

Gaming peripherals maker Razer has launched its latest gaming laptop during the ongoing E3 gaming conference - the Razer Blade 14. The Razer Blade 14 comes after moths of rumours and speculations around the gaming laptop. It also comes as the first Razer Blade laptop to be powered by an AMD processor that is paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and two display options. The new Razer Blade 14 has been launched in the US at a price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs 1,32,000) and is available to purchase on Razer’s website. The laptop has a 14-inch display and the company says that the Razer Blade 14 will be the smallest 14-inch gaming laptop in the market with dimensions of 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches.

The Razer Blade 14 comes with two display options - a QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and a FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an octa-core AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 16GB of RAM. There will be 1TB of SSD storage on offer. There is also a 720p HD webcam on the Razer Blade 14 that comes with Razer’s THX Spatial Audio. Razer says that the Razer Blade 14’s battery lasts up to 12 hours.

In terms of looks, the Razer Blade 14 looks like a standard Razer laptop, including the signature per-key RGB keyboard and the triple-headed snake logo on the lid.

Razer’s decision to go with an AMD processor for its gaming laptop comes as laptops with AMD CPUs have been showing better results than those with Intel CPUs in recent years, in terms of performance and battery. However, Razer’s Intel-powered gaming laptops have proved to be some of the best gaming laptops over the years including products like the Razer Blade 15 Advanced, Blade Stealth 13, Blade Pro 17, and more.

