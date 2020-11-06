Razer Book 13 Laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 10-Hour Battery Life Launched

Razer has unveiled new Razer Book 13 laptops that are said to be well-suited for everyday productivity. The company claims that the laptops features a sleek and lightweight design that makes them extremely portable - without affecting its "productivity." There are multiple models for the laptop, and all the variants feature Intel's 11th generation Core processors. Customers also have the option to opt for the non-touchscreen variant of the Razer Book 13.

Currently, the new Razer Book 13 models are available to pre-book in the US, and the variants come in a single Mercury White colour finish. The Core i5 + 8GB + 256GB model comes with a price tag of $1,199 (approx Rs 89,000) while the Core i7 + 16GB + 256GB variant costs $1,599 (approx Rs 1.18 lakh). The top model of Core i7 + 16GB + 256GB that also features an ultra-HD display (unlike full-HD model on 256GB variant), carries a price tag of $1,999 (approx Rs 1.48 lakh). The company is yet to share the new Razer laptops' global availability details including in India.

In terms of specifications, the Razer Book 13 sports a 13.4-inch display with up to 4K ultra-HD resolution and touch support. The display features slim bezels on all sides with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage (top model). The company claims that the Razer Book 13 is equipped with a Vapor Chamber cooling system that allows the onboard processor to ramp up "while always staying cool and stable."

Its keyboard is powered by Razer Chroma RGB that enables the user to personalise the RBG lighting as per their preference. The Razer Book 13 comes with a 55Wh battery and a 65W power adapter, and it is touted to provide up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, Razer claims that a quick 30 minutes of charging can provide up to four hours of usage. It also comes with instant wake and instant resume features that allow the users to boot up the laptop in less than a second. For connectivity, it comes with Intel Wireless AX 201, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Razer Book 13 runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box, and its audio is handled by two speakers with THX Spatial Audio. The laptop weighs between 1.34kg to 1.40kg, depending on the configuration.