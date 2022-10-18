Razer Edge Handheld Console Powered By Android Launched: Price, Features

Gaming brand Razer has launched its first Android-powered handheld gaming console called the Razer Edge. The company has been teasing the product for the past few weeks but now it has been officially unveiled at the RazerCon 2022 event.

This device also supports 5G connectivity in different bands, the first in the market to offer 5G support. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and features an AMOLED screen. The device is powered by Android but you can enjoy cloud titles as well. This device competes with Nintendo Switch and other handheld consoles in the market.

Razer Edge Handheld Console Price

Razer Edge comes in multiple variants, and for now, you can get the Wi-Fi-only model for $400 (Rs 32,000 approx). You also have the Founders Edition (bundled with Razer TWS) which will be available for $500 (Rs 41,500 approx). The 5G variant of the Razer Edge will be coming at a later date.

Razer Edge Handheld Console Features

Razer Edge is a unique device, since, not only does it support Android gaming titles, but you can also pick up Steam games and even those saved on the Xbox cloud account. The console is powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM and offers 128GB storage. You can expand the space up to 2TB using the microSD card slot. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution along with a 144Hz refresh rate screen. The console has a 5-megapixel camera on the front that can shoot in 1080p quality.

Razer Edge gets the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controllers that have dual analog sticks, D-pad, 8 buttons, dual triggers and HyperSense haptics among others. It also comes with a 3.5-mm headphone jack and a USB C port. Razer is providing a 5000mAh battery on the console, which weighs around 400 grams with the controllers and you get it running on Android 12.

