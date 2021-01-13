Razer Project Hazel With RGB Lights and Inbuilt Mic Unveiled as 'World's Smartest' N95 Mask at CES 2021

Razer has unveiled a high-tech N95 mask namely, the Project Hazel that features Chroma RGB lighting and active ventilation system. Touted as the 'world's smartest mask,' it comes with a transparent body that can withstand large droplets and splashes. It comes bundled with a wireless charging case that includes UV lights to sterilise the mask after daily usage. Company has not yet shared any pricing and availability details of the Razer Project Hazel as it awaits necessary approvals and certifications from the US Food and Drug Administration and other departments.

Starting with the design, the Razer mask is made of recyclable plastic that is said to be both waterproof and scratch-resistant. It comes with thick ear loops that purportedly apply less pressure around the ears, and customers can also customise the fit according to their needs. There is a silicon guard around the edges to ensure a sturdy fit and to prevent unfiltered air from leaking inside. Its active ventilation system brings in "cool air" and releases heat produced from exhaling that also, prevents a build-up of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the mask that can cause headaches and dizziness. It comes in two colour options of black and white. Razer says that the idea behind Project Hazel's transparent body is to ensure seamless social interaction with others as they will be able to see you speak and pick up on your facial cues easily.

The Project Hazel mask by Razer also comes with detachable ventilators that promise to filter 95 percent of airborne particles. Its interior lights work automatically when it's dark, allowing you to express yourself clearly regardless of the lighting conditions. Razer has also added inbuilt mic and amplifier combo that ensures your speech is not muffled even when the mask is on. The filters and ventilators can power up with the charging case that also sanitises the body with its built-in UV lights. Lastly, Project Hazel offers 16.8 million colours and effects, and two customisable lighting zones with Razer Chroma RGB lighting.