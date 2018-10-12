Razer Releases Flagship Gaming Phone, The Razer Phone 2

The market is becoming more saturated every month with phones targeted at gamers: the iPhone XS was released last month, the Galaxy Note 9 made an appearance in August, and while April brought the Sony Xperia XZ2. What do a great deal of these phones have in common that make them suited to gaming? Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset -- and now there's a new contender with Razer's Phone 2, an update on the company's pioneering gaming phone that came out in 2017.The Razer Phone 2's chipset is accompanied by the Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU and a new Razer vapor chamber cooling system, a combination that renders a 30 percent performance increase from its predecessor. Plus, it's powered by Razer Chroma, "the world's most popular RGB lighting system for gamers." The logo on the back of the phone can illuminate up to 16.8 colors -- imagine trying to pick one just for your Facebook notifications. You can customize this as well as lighting effects like Static, Spectrum, Cycling, and Breathing.This smartphone also outshines the newest iPhone with its 120Hz touch AND 120Hz display and the makers promise no lag or stuttering. Also setting it apart from the competition, the Razer Phone 2 has two front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos dual amplifiers that produce undistorted sound at "record levels."Also, because Razer is a leader in PC (and recently mobile) eSports, the company works "with the largest number of game publishers in the industry to bring about the best gaming experiences." For example, this particular phone has been specially designed to work with some of the hottest games right now like, "PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile," "Rival Crimson x Chaos," and "Marvel Future Fight," just to name a few.Though this phone has been optimized for mobile gamers, at the core, it is a smartphone capable of what you would expect outside of gaming. The dual rear cameras include a 12 MP wide-angle lens telephoto lens that stabilize your image, even when zoomed 2x. Plus, the camera supports full HD video streaming. In fact, it's certified by Netflix for "HDR video content and Dolby Surround 5.1 audio content."You can pre-order the Razer Phone 2 starting Thursday, and the price tag starts at $799. Right now, it's only available in mirror black, but if you can wait until the Q4, you can get the satin black version.