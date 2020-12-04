Razer Unveils Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds With ANC, Low Latency Mode for Gaming

Razer has refreshed its Hammerhead true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup with the launch of Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds. The device succeeds the vanilla Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds that were launched in October 2019. Notable features of the Pro model includes advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a total of 20 hours of battery life. The earbuds' charging case also comes with a new design that is akin to Apple AirPods' carrier case. The new TWS earbuds by Razer is aimed at gamers with its activate gaming mode that can reduce latency to 60ms.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds come with a price tag of $200 which is roughly Rs 15,000 in India. The device is offered in Black colour, and each earbud features the Razer logo. Similarly, the charging case adopts the same colour as the earbuds. The company is also offering a custom Razer THS Case for Hammerhead True Wireless Pro that is priced at $30 (approx Rs 2,200). At the moment, the global availability details of the new TWS earbuds by Razer remain unclear. The base Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 11,999 in India on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Pro model features 10mm drivers that are relatively smaller than the 13mm drivers on the base model. However, the latest addition of ANC will give the device an edge over the previous generation earbuds. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds also come with in-ear design to ensure that the ANC works properly as well as to provide a better fit. The packaging includes six pairs of silicone ear tips (different sizes) along with a single pair of Comply premium foam tip (medium size).

The Pro earbuds also include two microphones and support touch control. Customers can customise the gestures using the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless app for Android and iOS. In terms of battery, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds offer 20 hours of battery, that is, four hours with the earbuds and an additional 16 hours with the charging case. The charging case includes a USB Type-C port and an LED light. The earbuds come with the IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance similar to the base variant. They are also THX-certified to ensure high-quality sound.