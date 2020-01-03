RBI's New ‘MANI’ App Helps Visually Challenged Identify Banknotes
Although RBI's MANI identifies the denomination of a banknote through an audio notification in either Hindi or English or through vibrations.
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday launched a unique mobile application for aiding visually impaired persons to identify the denomination of Indian banknotes. The application, called Mobile Aided Note Identifier, was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. At present, Indian banknotes contain several features which enable the visually impaired to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues and patterns.
"Technological progress has opened up new opportunities for making Indian banknotes more accessible for the visually impaired, thereby facilitating their day to day transactions," the RBI said in a statement. As per the statement, the mobile app is capable of identifying the denominations of "Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series" banknotes by checking "front or reverse side or part of the note including half folded notes at various holding angles and a broad range of light conditions".
Feature-wise, the app is capable of identifying the denomination through an audio notification in either Hindi or English and non-sonic mode such as vibration. Besides, it can be navigated via voice controls. "After installation, the mobile application does not require internet and works in offline mode," the statement added.
