Ready To Book Your Samsung Galaxy S21 Phone? Here Is How Much It’ll Cost And These Are The Deals

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are now available for prebooking in India. Samsung says that the new phones can be prebooked at Samsung’s exclusive stores, Samsung E-shop as well as leading retail stores and online shopping platforms. The prices of the new Galaxy S21 phones start at Rs 69,999 and there are a bunch of preorder cashback offers and bundles that you may be able to take advantage of. The new Galaxy S21 phones go on sale in India on January 29 but anyone who preorders any of the three new Galaxy S21 series phones will start getting deliveries of their orders from January 25.

Mind you, all three phones—the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, are up for prebooking in multiple RAM and storage configurations as well as colour options. Samsung says that all customers who prebook a new Samsung Galaxy S21 phone will get a Samsung E-shop voucher worth up to Rs 10,000 as well as a free Galaxy Smart Tag. Users will also have the option of bundling a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds and a travel adapter at significantly discounted prices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available in two configurations and three colours. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 69,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option costs Rs 73,999. The former can be had in Phantom Violet, White, Pink and Grey colours while the latter offers all except the Pink trim. There is also the offer for HDFC cards which get a Rs 5,000 instant cashback. On the Samsung E-shop, there is an exchange offer with up to Rs 40,999 for your old phone, depending on the phone and condition you are trading in. The Samsung E-Store voucher you’ll get with the Galaxy S21 is worth Rs 4,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is also available in two trims. There is the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 81,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant costs Rs 85,999. Both variants can be had in Phantom Violet, Silver and Black colour options. There is also the offer for HDFC cards which get a Rs 7,000 instant cashback. On the Samsung E-shop, there is an exchange offer with up to Rs 40,999 for your old phone, depending on the phone and condition you are trading in. Samsung is offering the optional bundle of the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for Rs 990 while the earbuds are priced at Rs 11,990.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also goes for preorder in two variants. This can be had in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 1,05,999 while the 16GB RAM and 512GB variant costs Rs 1,16,999. The first variant is available in Phantom Black and Silver colours while the second variant is available exclusively in Phantom Black. There is also the offer for HDFC cards which get a Rs 7,000 instant cashback. On the Samsung E-shop, there is an exchange offer with up to Rs 40,999 for your old phone, depending on the phone and condition you are trading in. Samsung is offering the bundle for the Galaxy Watch Active2, otherwise priced at Rs 23,990, for just Rs 990.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are powered by the new Exynos 2100 chip which is based on the 5-nanometer process. The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. While the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ have the triple camera setups (64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel), the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets a 108-megapixel camera alongside a 12-megapixel camera and two 10-megapixel sensors, making it a quad camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also becomes the first phone in the Galaxy S series to now get the S Pen, something that was exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note series till now.