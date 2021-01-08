Ready To Buy The Samsung Galaxy S21? Samsung Now Accepting Pre-Reservations For Rs 2000

South Korean smartphone and electronics giant Samsung is all set to launch its new Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones on January 14. Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the company will launch the Galaxy S21 series earlier this week. Now, ahead of the upcoming launch, Samsung has started taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy S21 in India. In a fresh media release, Samsung said that customers in India can pre-reserve its upcoming flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

Samsung said that those interested in getting early access to Samsung's upcomig flagship (Galaxy S21 series), can make the reservation at the company online India e-store www.samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app. Customers making the pre-booking will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of INR 2000 will be deducted from the price of the upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphone, whichever from the series buyers opt for. Further, those who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth INR 3849 for free. The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series will be available to consumers till January 14, the day of the official launch for the flagship series.

New year, new ways to express yourself. A new Galaxy awaits. #SamsungUnpacked on January 14, 2021 at 8 PM. Register now: https://t.co/O7uNeGOtoU pic.twitter.com/R1S2RUw3hz — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 7, 2021

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 via a virtual event called Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com starting 8PM IST.

The South Korean giant will reveal its latest Exynos 2100 chipset just two days ahead of the Galaxy S21 launch, on January 12.

While Samsung has not revealed anything about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, there has been a whole lot of rumours and reports since the past few months, giving us a fair idea as to what the smartphones will be like. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14. The South Korean manufacturer may also launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on January 14, according to reports.