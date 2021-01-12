Ready To Preorder A Sony PlayStation 5? Here Are All The Offers From Amazon, Vijay Sales And More

Gamers, you will finally be able to preorder a Sony PlayStation 5 console now. The PlayStation 5 has now gone live for preorders on multiple online and offline shopping platforms, including Amazon.in, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and the Sony Center online store. The latest generation PlayStation 5 consoles will be available in two variants, with the standard edition priced at Rs 49,990 and the Digital Edition that doesn’t have an optical disc option, priced at Rs 39,990. At this time, just the standard edition is going on sale. Sony had confirmed a few days ago that the PlayStation 5 will go Live for preorders on multiple offline and online retail stores, from January 12, with the console going on sale from February 2.

If you want to preorder the Sony PlayStation 5 from Amazon, you can take advantage of some offers already lined up. Amazon says that the No Cost EMI options will be available for the Sony PlayStation 5 preorders and will be available for debit and credit cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards. If you do with to buy this with the No Cost EMI option, the EMIs start at Rs 8,332 per month for the 6-month EMI duration, depending on the card and tenure you select. Amazon.in also confirms that Sony PlayStation 5 accessories such as the Media Remote, the Pulse 3D wireless headset, the DualSense Charging Station and the HD camera will go up for preorders as well. You’ll also be able to preorder game titles including Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spiderman, Sackboy, Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. We must however note at the time of writing this at the Sony PlayStation 5 listing page on Amazon.in shows the product as unavailable, and asks users to sign in with their email to get notifications.

At the official Sony Center website, you can preorder the PlayStation 5 and avail the No Cost EMI option as well. This means that the PlayStation 5 which is priced at Rs 49,990 can be had for an EMI of Rs 8,331 for a tenure of 6 months, Rs 5,554 for a tenure of 9 months and Rs 4,165 per month if you select the 12-month EMI option. If you want a second DualSense wireless controller as well, that is priced at Rs 5,990 while the Media Remote which makes it easier to enjoy streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, is priced at Rs 2,590. There are some games as well that are already listed on the Sony Center platform, including Marvel’s Spiderman Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Vijay Sales has put up the Sony PlayStation 5 console on preorder alongside the PlayStation 5 accessories such as the DualSense wireless controller, the Media Remote, the Pulse 3D wireless headset, the DualSense Charging Station and the HD camera. There are no specific offers at this time, but you can avail standard EMIs, which means interest may be applicable depending on which credit or debit card you are paying with and the tenure you select. For example, for an HDFC Bank credit card, the interest being charged across tenures between 3 months and 24 months is 15% while ICICI Bank credit card holders will pay an interest of 12.99% on an EMI of 3 months, 13.99% on EMI tenures of 6 months, 9 months and 12 months and 14.99% EMI on 18 months and 24 months tenure. These are just illustrative examples; your credit card might be eligible for a better deal. We have to note that as soon as the preorders went Live, the Sony PlayStation 5 listings page on Vijay Sales indicated "Currently Unavailable" and that the product is currently out of stock.

At Croma, you can preorder the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Media Remote at this time. There is a 5% cashback up to Rs 3,000 on Standard Chartered Bank credit cards, or you can avail the up to Rs 1,000 cashback on MobiKwik wallet. Interestingly, Croma runs these offers on different days of the week, so you might want to doublecheck these before you make the jump and preorder the Sony PlayStation 5. There do not seem to be any No Cost EMIs though. For instance, you’ll pay between 14.99% and 16% interest depending on tenure, with your ICICI Bank credit card, 13% interest with RBL Bank credit cards, between 14% and 15.1% interest with SBI Bank cards, a flat 16% interest with HDFC Bank cards and between 13% to 15% interest with Citibank cards.