The RealmBook Prime laptop and Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds will launch in India on April 7, the company revealed earlier this week. The new devices will launch alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone and Realme Smart TV Stick. Both RealmBook Prime laptop and Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds debuted during the MWC Barcelona in February 2022, and the India-specific variants will likely come with the same specifications. Realme already sells Realme Book Slim with up to 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU in India.

RealmBook Prime laptop and Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earbuds Expected Price in India

The Realme Book Prime launched with a starting price tag of EUR 999 (approx Rs 84,400) for the base 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage option in Europe. Its top-end 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant debuted at EUR 1,099 (approx Rs 92,800). The laptop comes in Real Blue, Real Grey, and Real Green colour options. Since Realme keeps the pricing low for the Indian market, we can expect the new laptops to cost under Rs 60,000.

Similarly, the Realme Buds Air 3 debuted with a price tag of EUR 59.99 (approx Rs 5,000). These may also cost around Rs 4,000 as Realme Buds Air are available at Rs 3,999 in India.

RealmBook Prime laptop and Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Specifications

The Realme Book Prime features a 14.6-inch display with 2K resolution (2160×1440 pixels) and slim bezels. The laptop has an aluminium chassis and is 14.9mm. It also offers a backlit keyboard and a big trackpad for smooth navigation. Under the hood, it is powered by an up to 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB or 16GB RAM of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Realme had said that the built-in battery could offer backup of up to 12 hours on a single charge. The device can be charged at 65W speed via the USB Type C interface.

Whereas, the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers and TUV Rheinland-certified ANC to eliminate external noise by up to 42dB. The earphones have two microphones for clear audio quality. Other key features include an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance and 30 hours of total playback on a single charge. Realme had claimed that a 10-minute charge could provide 100 minutes of playback time.

