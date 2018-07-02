English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Realme 1 Solar Red Colour Option Launched in India For Rs 10,990
The new colour option is available for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and it is priced at Rs 10,990.
Oppo sub-brand Realme, which debuted in India earlier this year, has now announced a limited edition to its first smartphone offering, the Realme 1. The company has unveiled a new Solar Red colour variant of the device which will be made available in the Indian market from tomorrow on Amazon. The Solar Read colour variant comes as a new colour option for the smartphone, after its originally launched Diamond Black and Solar Red. The new colour option is available for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and it is priced at Rs 10,990.
Realme 1 Solar Red colour variant will come with the same specifications as the other Realme 1 variants. Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.
As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.
