Realme 1 To Be Launched By Oppo And Amazon on May 15

In a recent microsite that went up on Amazon.in, a new budget phone will be offered by Oppo in India starting May 15. The notify me button on the microsite is also on for the interested customer. The new phone is called Realme 1 and will sport Black Diamondback with triangular-cut patterns, similar to the rear panel of the Oppo A3 that's available in China last week and the Oppo F7 Diamond Black. The price and specs of this new budget phone still remain a mystery but it is believed that this new phone will be taking on the Xiaomi 5A. The device in pictures seems like a full metal body smartphone, but it can also be glossy plastic. More details to be followed soon. Realme is OPPO’s exclusive e-commerce brand with a range of devices ‘Made for and in India’, will share OPPO’s production line in the country. Manufactured by OPPO factories, it will primarily catering to the diverse needs of the young Indian consumers present online. Realme will be priced in the range of Rs 10,000-20,000 in India.Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus ReviewSpeaking on the launch of the brand, Madhav Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “Today, young consumers prefer a better phone design that represents their different but real personalities. They are looking for an affordable price option without compromising on the built-quality and the device performance. On the functional side, their ask is a smarter camera and selfie experience. Realme phones will satisfy the needs of the young and online consumers through its exquisite design, leading specs, cutting edge technology and industry-leading quality. We believe we will be the real disruptor in online smartphone market!”Talking about its partnership with Realme, Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said “Smartphones continue to be one of our largest categories, making us the destination of choice for customers as well as brands. We are excited to partner with OPPO for the launch of their new sub-brand that appeals to savvy, young shoppers. Their new smartphone, the Realme 1, will be available from May 15 exclusively on Amazon.in. With a focus on providing the best selection at the best prices and the convenience of fast & reliable delivery, we have and will continue to work customer backwards.”The company also says that Realme customers will have access to over 500 OPPO service centers across India with guaranteed 90% of repair cases resolved within an hour.