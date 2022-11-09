CHANGE LANGUAGE
Realme 10 4G Smartphone With MediaTek Chipset Announced: Price, Specifications
1-MIN READ

Realme 10 4G Smartphone With MediaTek Chipset Announced: Price, Specifications

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 19:15 IST

Indonesia

Realme 10 4g is the new device from the company

Realme is refreshing its product lineup and continues to offer 4G models for buyers in countries where 5G is not widely available.

Realme is refreshing its product lineup this month and the first is the Realme 10 4G smartphone that will be coming to more countries soon. Realme 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek chipset, it features an AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate and a fast-charging battery.

Realme 10 4G Price And Availability

Realme 10 4G has launched in Indonesia for now, where it will be available for $229 (Rs 18,500 approx) for the base model with 4GB + 64GB. You also have the phone with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the prices go as high as $299 (Rs 24,00 approx). Realme 10 4G is likely to launch in India soon.

In 2022, India Is Very Important For The Growth Of Laptop Business: Asus

Realme 10 4G Specifications

Realme 10 4G sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that gets a 90Hz refresh rate screen. You get it with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. Realme is banking on its slim design and glossy texture to catch your eye. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

For imaging, Realme 10 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front you get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging speed.

Realme is going to bring the 5G variant of the Realme 10 and the other devices in this series later this month, as it is planning an event in China that will showcase the Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro and maybe a Realme 10 Pro+ as well for consumers this year.

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

first published:November 09, 2022, 19:15 IST
last updated:November 09, 2022, 19:15 IST