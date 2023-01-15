Realme 10 Smartphone Now Available In India: Price, Offers On Flipkart And Specifications

Realme 10 Price in India: The newly-launched affordable 4G smartphone — Realme 10 — is now available in the Indian market. The 4G smartphone from the Chinese tech giant comes with an AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Realme 10 4G is coming in Clash White and Rush Black colour options.

Realme 10 Price, Offers, Availability

Realme 10 4G price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for a 4GB + 64GB storage model, and 16,999 for an 8GB + 128GB variant. Additionally, Realme is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on the purchase of the device from Flipkart and realme.com. Realme 10 4G smartphone is available as a part of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the company said.

Realme 10 Specifications

Realme 10 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.2 storage.

Realme 10 has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, a 2MP B&W camera and an LED flash. The device also comes with a 16MP camera at the front for video calls and selfies. In terms of battery, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging. The 5000mAh battery charges 0-50 per cent in 28 minutes.

The Realme 10 4G runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 skin out of the box and should get Android 13 in the coming months. Realme 10 4G also has a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio. Also, the device weighs 178 grams and comes with a thickness of 7.95mm making it easy to use in one hand. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

