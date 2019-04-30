Realme 1st Anniversary Sale to offer discounts, and a Royal Enfield Bullet, between May 2 and 4

Realme is set to host its 1st Anniversary Sale in India, offering a host of discounts on most of its smartphones apart from its latest launch, the Realme 3 Pro. The discounts, deals and vouchers include a social media-linked coupon disbursal campaign, lotteries, a Re 1 sale for a limited set of products, and even a lucky draw where Royal Enfield Bullet motorbikes will be awarded (one in each region) at the end of the 1st Anniversary Sale period.The first campaign of the sale is a 'Like' campaign, wherein interested users will be required to make a post regarding the sale, and the total number of 'likes' it gets on its posts within May 1 will be tallied. Depending on the number of likes, users will be proportionately rewarded with coupons from a total fund of Rs 1 crore, which can then be used to purchase any Realme smartphone (barring the Realme 3 Pro). The maximum discount per user allowed with this is Rs 1,000, applicable on each smartphone purchased. The 10 users that get the highest number of likes on their posts will be rewarded with a free Realme smartphone, the make of which has not been disclosed.Other deals include the "Super Deals Feast", which is essentially the equivalent of the Re 1 sale on select products that Xiaomi undertook during its sale earlier this month. Here, a very select few units of specific products can be purchased for Re 1 during specific timings. For instance, 10 units of the Realme 2 Pro will be up for sale at midnight on May 2. Furthermore, 10 units each of the Realme C1 and U1 will be up for sale at Re 1, at midnight and noon of May 3 and May 4, respectively.Realme is also hosting a nationwide lucky draw in its physical stores, which the company will hope to use in raising popularity and grow its offline stores. As part of the lucky draw, the company will be giving out four Royal Enfield Bullet motorbikes, one for each region of India. The pre-sale like campaign began on April 29, while the sale commences on May 2 and ends May 4. It will also include myriad discounts on its phones and accessories, which will be available across its official online and offline stores, as well as Amazon and Flipkart.