English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Realme 2 Leaked on Official Website Before Official Launch
Realme 2 teaser - with the title 'A Notch Above' - is already upon Realme's website and reveals that the phone will sport a display notch and the same diamond cut back design,
Realme 2 Leaked on Official Website Before Official Launch (Image: GSMArena)
Loading...
After launching a budget powerhouse in the Realme 1 back in May, Realme looks to be set to launch its second smartphone, the Realme 2 soon. The teaser - with the title 'A Notch Above' - is already upon Realme's website and reveals that the phone will sport a display notch and the same diamond cut back design, in a new Blue colour option. Apart from these certain design elements, no other specifications or features have yet been revealed in the teaser image.
Going by the leaked image, the Realme 2 may feature a notch and dual rear cameras. The render shows that the Realme 2 has a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the major flaws of the Realme 1 was that it skipped on providing a fingerprint sensor, leaving users only with software-based face unlock (said to unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds).
To recall, Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.
Also Watch
Going by the leaked image, the Realme 2 may feature a notch and dual rear cameras. The render shows that the Realme 2 has a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the major flaws of the Realme 1 was that it skipped on providing a fingerprint sensor, leaving users only with software-based face unlock (said to unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds).
To recall, Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kerala Floods: Technology Can Help During Natural Disasters And The Devastation Left in Their Wake
- Aashka Goradia Opens Up About her Lip Job: Wanting to Look Better Doesn’t Make You Fake
- A Biopic on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Why Not, Says the Actor
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...