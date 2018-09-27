English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 2 Pro With Snapdragon 660 And 8 GB RAM Launched
Realme 2 Pro will be available in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB - priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.
Realme introduced its third smartphone Realme 2 Pro in India today. Realme 2 Pro will be available in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB - priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively. The phone will be available through Flipkart.
In terms of specifications, Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.
The Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, with the second sensor enabling depth-effect shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of portrait shots through an AI-based depth effect. The phone has 3,500 mAh battery capacity but lacks support for fast charging.
