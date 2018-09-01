Realme 2: The Most Affordable Feature Packed Phone Offering The Best Value For Money

Realme 2 is all set to cut a dash in the tech market with its massive 6.2 inch full-screen display that sports a 'notch' above. Priced at just Rs 8990, this is probably the smartest entrant into the budget phone segment.The phone, despite the name is not a successor to Realme1 but a lite version of the second generation series in a different price segment.To say the least, Realme 2 is a power packed phone that not only comes with a great camera, stylish looks but also gives a smooth user experience along with an undeniably long battery life. Here’s a four-pointer story that sets this phone apart from others.Sporting a 6.2 inch notch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, Realme 2 offers its users a greater larger than life display experience. This increased screen to body ratio ensures that video streaming, gaming and capturing life’s moments is a complete visual delight.With its bigger and smatter 4230mAh battery coupled with an AI Power Master, Realme 2 allows its users to indulge in multiple apps without worrying about battery drainage. The AI Power Master smartly allocates processor resources to both the running and in-background apps, thereby significantly reducing the overall power consumption to almost 5-11% and optimizing app operations.To top it all, Realme 2 works on Snapdragon octa-core processor 450 chipset giving the smoothest user experience. Available in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variants, this phone has expandable storage up to 256 GB and will never slow you down while gaming. The SD 450 processor is as good as SD 625 (Redmi Y2) and gives the same experience while playing high end games like PUBG.Moving on to the design, the phone has an enhanced reflective diamond cut back than its classic Realme1. The device features 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different premium shades reflecting a youthful persona. Currently Realme 2 is available in three premium and trendy colors - Diamond Black, Diamond Red which will be on sale from 4th September and Diamond Blue which will be available from early October exclusively on Flipkart. Each of these colours reflect the power, passion and flawless attitude of the beholder respectively. Its unique looks gives it an exquisite touch, making it look more expensive than it actually is.To give a boost to the photographer in you, Realme 2 comes with a 13M+2M rear dual camera. Its PDAF phase focusing technology enables its users to capture clearer profiles with natural ‘Bokeh effect’ and the 8MP front camera delivers a perfect selfie each time. With a total of 296 identification points, Realme 2 camera beautifies the face, body and limbs simultaneously, realizing perfect and consistent effects. Its superior multi-frame noise reduction technology adds more clarity to the pictures.This phone is a perfect budget buy that takes the smartphone competition a “notch higher” quite literally. If you are looking to carry the trendiest phone with the latest features, long battery life and an impeccable camera, then Realme 2 is the all-rounder choice under 10K that will give the best value for your money.