1-min read

Realme 2 The Successor to The Realme 1 is Coming Soon With a Display Notch

The Realme 2 may feature a notch and dual rear cameras, the renders shows that the device has a back-mounted fingerprint sensor.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 5:01 PM IST
Realme 2 is launching soon, according to a new tweet posted by the company. The teaser - with the title 'A Notch Above' - is already upon Realme's website and reveals that the phone will sport a display notch and the same diamond cut back design, in a new Blue colour option. Apart from these certain design elements, no other specifications or features have yet been revealed in the teaser image.

Going by the leaked image, the Realme 2 may feature a notch and dual rear cameras. The render shows that the Realme 2 has a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. One of the major flaws of the Realme 1 was that it skipped on providing a fingerprint sensor, leaving users only with software-based face unlock (said to unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds).

To recall, Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh

