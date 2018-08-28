Realme 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Realme 2 is all set to launch in India today. The launch event is set to take place in Delhi at 12:30PM today, and the company will also be live streaming the event on YouTube. Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will have a notch display and a dual rear camera; it will be powered by a Snapdragon chip and will sell only on Flipkart. The Realme 2 will feature a 6.2-inch display and it is expected to support Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and taller 19:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 2 is also set to offer dual rear camera setup, which was missing from the original Realme 1.The leaked image suggests it will run Android 8.1 with Colour OS 5.1 on top from OPPO, with some advanced authentication features such as Face unlock, SmartLock and a fingerprint reader. Realme could also stuff in 4230mAh battery. It is to be powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, clubbed with 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB/64GB configuration. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The handset would feature a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup with AI Beautification 2.0 and portrait mode. For selfies, the device would sport an 8MP sensor with HDR support. Flipkart has also revealed that Realme 2 will pack a large 4,230mAh battery.The Realme 2 is likely to come at a mid-range budget pricing of Rs 18,000, and in this range, there are some smartphones that offer a dual rear camera while many don’t.