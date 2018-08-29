Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up

Realme, which was a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo until July 30, 2018, has launched its new smartphone Realme 2 in India. The Realme 2 will be offered in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 8,990, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 10,990. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Honor 7A, Redmi Y2 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1). Here's a specifications comparison between the new Oppo Realme 2, Honor 7A, Redmi Y2 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1).The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Realme 2 houses dual rear cameras that come with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features AI Beautification 2.0, real-time AR Stickers, front camera HDR and bokeh mode. Connectivity options on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS support, OTG support, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.The Honor 7A features a 5.7-inch Honor FullView display with 720 x 1440 HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 OS on top and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset from Qualcomm coupled with Adreno 505 GPU for graphics as well as 3GB of RAM.In terms of optics the device sports a dual 13-megapixel plus 2-megapixel rear camera setup and is equipped with AI-based camera features. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with a soft LED flash. Honor 7A comes with 32GB of inbuilt memory that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card and houses a 3000 mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and GLONASS.The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock.Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.