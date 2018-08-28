Realme 2 With Notched Display, Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 8,990

Mark your calendars! The first sale goes live on 4th September, 12pm. What's more? There are offers for everyone! #Realme2 #ANotchAbove pic.twitter.com/0upLrumwHv — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 28, 2018

Oppo's sub-brand Realme has launched its second smartphone Realme 2 in India. The Realme 2 will be offered in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 8,990, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 10,990. Realme 2 with its specifications and pricing, it will compete against top budget smartphones. Some of these include Moto G5 Plus and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting September 4 at 12:00 PM. HDFC Bank is offering Rs 750 off to its debit and credit card users on the purchase of Realme 2. Buyers will also get 120GB additional data as well as benefits worth Rs 4,200 from Reliance Jio. Realme 2 buyers can also avail no cost EMI offer.The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Realme 2 houses dual rear cameras that come with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features AI Beautification 2.0, real-time AR Stickers, front camera HDR and bokeh mode.Connectivity options on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS support, OTG support, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.